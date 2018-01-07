Gov. Rick Scott to make final State of the State speech

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is getting ready to give his last State of the State speech Tuesday and there’s a good chance a couple of topics will be similar to the first one he gave in 2011: jobs and tax cuts.

Scott won office on the slogan “Let’s get to work” and continued to build on that theme year after year after taking office.

One theme will be far different this year. In 2011 Scott proposed $5 billion in budget cuts and the elimination of 8,645 state jobs. This year he’s proposing widespread spending increases and adding state jobs.

Author: Associated Press