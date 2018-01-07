Woman, 2 children killed after car crashes into pond in Immokalee

A woman and two kids were killed Saturday night after a car drove into a pond near Eden Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shatoria Michelle Brown, 27, of Immokalee, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica at around 11:27 p.m. on Eden Avenue and Apple Street, the FHP said. Brown was traveling eastbound on Eden Avenue when she crossed the shoulder and entered the water.

The body of a 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said. A 3-year-old girl was transported to North Collier Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Brown was later found in the pond outside of the vehicle, the FHP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if the victims are related. The crash remains under investigation.

WINK News is working to provide you with more information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria