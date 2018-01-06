Fort Myers
Mostly sunny, pleasent temperatures for Saturday
There will be a high of 65 degrees with a mostly sunny sky and pleasant temperatures for Saturday, according to WINK Meteorologist Brooke Silverang.
“We will see our temperatures warm up into the upper 70s and closer to 80 degrees by late next week,” Silverang said. “We are not expecting to see rain over the weekend.”
View an hourly forecast here.
50s now mid 60s later @winknews pic.twitter.com/qu1zzEFUtY
— Brooke Silverang (@BrookeSWeather) January 6, 2018