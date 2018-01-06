Florida man calls 911 to report himself drunk driving

Florida authorities are sharing the details of an unusual 911 call on New Year’s Eve, from a man who said he wanted to report himself drunk-driving.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the dispatcher kept him talking while directing officers to the scene.

When the dispatcher asked Michael Lester where he was, he said, “I’m too drunk. I don’t know where I’m at.”

And when she asked what he’d been doing all night, he said “I don’t know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually.”

“I’m driving on the wrong side of the road,” he said later.

The operator repeatedly urged him to park his truck and wait for officers to find him. Unfortunately, he chose the wrong spot.

“Look, I’m parked in the middle of the road,” he said. Sirens could be heard in the background a short time later.

Deputies said Lester admitted drinking beers and swallowing methamphetamine. He also said he’d barely slept for several days.

The sheriff’s office Facebook post says Lester’s criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter,” sheriff’s officials wrote. “However … in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”

Michael Lester turns himself in for DUI Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter. However…in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn't help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).You’ve heard Sheriff Judd on the radio telling his #CrazyCriminal Stories – we figured, for those of you who don’t have a radio, all two of you, why not share those stories here for your reading pleasure?Allow us to introduce Michael Lester of Winter Haven. On New Year's Eve, Michael decided to call in a drunk driver. Himself. If you need to take a second to re-read that sentence, to let it sink in, we'll wait.Good? Alright, let us proceed. So Michael called 911, and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk, and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher, who did a fantastic job by the way, continually tried to get Michael to pull over, kept him talking, and directed a deputy to Michael's location. Fortunately, Michael was stopped before anyone got hurt. Michael first told the deputy he had only two beers (standard drunk answer). Then he changed it to three or four (slightly more accurate). He also mentioned that he had only slept four hours in the past four days. Oh, and he also said that he had swallowed meth earlier, instead of smoking it. The attached audio is Michael's call to 911 (edited for time), and it's quite entertaining. Please folks, let this be a lesson to you that DUI is bad-bad-bad, because unfortunately, Michael is having a hard time learning this lesson. He has a criminal history which includes a previous DUI, as well as aggravated battery, drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting, and hit & run. The Polk County Sheriff's Office had thirty DUI arrests in the month of December. Special thanks to Michael Lester, for throwing himself under the bus for #30 (we love round numbers). At least Michael wasn't involved in a crash, and lived to see another day (and maybe he'll see this Facebook post too. Hi, Michael!). By the way, he was also cited for driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane, and no seat belt – 4 charges total (maybe he likes even numbers). #PCSO #DontDUI #Hello911ImHammered #SomebodyGetThisGuySomeBandAids#HeMethedUpBad #Best911CallWeveHeardInAWhile Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 5, 2018

Author: Associate Press