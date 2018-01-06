Charlotte County deputy fired for encounters with woman in patrol car

A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of cheating on his wife while in a patrol vehicle was fired, according to internal affairs investigation documents.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint against former deputy Robert Tuck on Nov. 21, 2017, the documents showed. The complainant stated his fiance met with Tuck on several occasions for outside business activity while Tuck was on duty.

Tuck was accused of eluding meetings with his team to meet with the woman in different undercover vehicles, the documents showed.

Tuck communicated with the woman by both text messages and verbal communication, but told her she could not tell anyone of their encounters for fear of losing his job, the complainant told investigators.

After an internal investigation, Tuck was accused of conduct unbecoming, neglect of duty and violation of official procedures or directives, documents showed.

The documents showed “by doing so, his intentions and actions were not in accord with policy and the core values of the agency or that of an officer.”

Tuck was reprimanded in 2016 for using department resources to look up private details about a man who runs the Charlotte County Cop-Watch website, according to a letter of reprimand written by Major Michael Anderson.

Writer: Katherine Viloria