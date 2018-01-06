Astronaut John Young dies at 87

Astronaut John Young, a graduate of Orlando High School, died Saturday at 87, according to NASA.

NASA officials tweeted their condolences Saturday afternoon.

We're saddened by the loss of astronaut John Young, who was 87. Young flew twice to the Moon, walked on its surface & flew the first Space Shuttle mission. He went to space six times in the Gemini, Apollo & Space Shuttle programs. pic.twitter.com/l4nSwUCMIq — NASA (@NASA) January 6, 2018

Young had flown to the moon twice and walked on its surface, according to NASA officials. He flew the first Space Shuttle mission and had been to space multiple times in the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, the agency said in its tweet.

Details about Young’s death were not immediately released.

Author: WKMG, Brianna Volz