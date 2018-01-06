WKMG

Astronaut John Young dies at 87

Astronaut John Young, a graduate of Orlando High School, died Saturday at 87, according to NASA.

NASA officials tweeted their condolences Saturday afternoon.

Young had flown to the moon twice and walked on its surface, according to NASA officials. He flew the first Space Shuttle mission and had been to space multiple times in the Gemini, Apollo and Space Shuttle programs, the agency said in its tweet.

Details about Young’s death were not immediately released.

