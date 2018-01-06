2 elderly people found dead in Naples home

Two elderly people were found dead Saturday afternoon at a home on Lantana Circle, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at around 9:52 a.m. and an investigation at the home on the 7300 block of Lantana Circle is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

The public is not believed to be in danger, the sheriff’s office said. A medical examiner hasbeen called to the scene.

