Punta Gorda

Water main break snarls traffic in Punta Gorda

Published: January 5, 2018 4:23 PM EST

A water main break caused traffic Friday afternoon at the intersection of West Olymbia Avenue and Sullivan Street, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Police reported the water main break just before 4 p.m. on Twitter.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

