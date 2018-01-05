Water main break snarls traffic in Punta Gorda

A water main break caused traffic Friday afternoon at the intersection of West Olymbia Avenue and Sullivan Street, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Police reported the water main break just before 4 p.m. on Twitter.

There is a water main break at the intersection of W. Olympia Avenue and Sullivan Street that is causing traffic congestion. Best to find an alternative route if possible! #BeSafePG — Punta Gorda Police (@pgpdfl) January 5, 2018

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.