Trump’s tweeted choice for Florida governor enters the race

A congressman who recently won President Donald Trump’s tweeted endorsement for the job of Florida governor entered the race Friday, saying he wants to “drain the swamp in Tallahassee.”

Ron DeSantis joins a crowded field seeking to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who leaves office in 2019 due to term limits. Trump tweeted last month that DeSantis is a “brilliant young leader” who “would make a GREAT governor. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!”

DeSantis made his announcement on Fox News and made sure to mention the Trump endorsement.

“With the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Gov. Rick Scott has done to advance economic opportunity, reform education and drain the swamp in Tallahassee, which needs to be drained just like Washington,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis hasn’t been shy about his support for Trump. He introduced the president at a rally in Pensacola last month and praised him.

“I see the results, I see him working hard, and this is a president, mind you, who is facing unprecedented opposition from the Democrats, from the media … from the bureaucracy in Washington, from the lobbyists, from the other swamp dwellers,” DeSantis said.

He is a favorite of conservative political groups and was a 2016 candidate for Senate before dropping out of the race when Republican Sen. Marco Rubio decided to run for re-election.

DeSantis filed his paperwork Friday and will make a formal announcement later this month. He is speaking at the Republican Party of Florida annual meeting on Saturday. It’s an event where candidates woo party leaders and activists. His Republican primary opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, is also speaking there.

Democrats seeking the seat include former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando-area businessman Chris King. Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran is considering a run, but won’t announce his political plans until after the legislative session ends March 9.

