2 people of interest in custody after Hendry County shooting

Two people of interest were taken into custody Friday night after a shooting in LaBelle, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were said to have fled the scene on foot after the shooting, according to deputies. The victim, who is a juvenile, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lincoln Avenue east to Elm Street and west Bridge Street was closed off, deputies said. Officials were stopping all vehicles and only residents who can show proof of residency were permitted beyond the closed areas.

Deputies do not believe there is any danger to the public.

DEPUTIES SEARCHING AREA FOR SHOOTERSAt this time Hendry County Deputies are currentyl searching the Tall Pines area of… Posted by Hendry County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 5, 2018