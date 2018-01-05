Stunned sea turtles the latest victims of the cold weather in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been busy the past few days helping marine life stay warm.

The FWC, along with volunteers and partners, have rescued dozens of sea turtles affected by low water temperatures.

When the water temperatures drop, stunned sea turtles float listlessly in the water on or near shore. Although these turtles may appear to be dead, they are often still alive, according to an FWC Facebook post.

Manatees are also affected by low temperatures, and generally gather in large groups. They may venture into areas they don’t normally go, which puts them in danger.

If you see injured or distressed wildlife, such as sea turtles or manatees, report them to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

Writer: Erica Brown