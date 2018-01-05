Sanibel issues swim advisory for Tarpon Bay Beach

A swim advisory was issued Friday for a Sanibel beach, according to the Florida Department of Health in Lee County.

High levels of Enterococcus bacteria were found at Tarpon Bay Beach on 111 Tarpon Bay Road, the health department said. Beachgoers are advised not to enter the water.

Water contact may pose an increased risk of disease, particularly for susceptible individuals, the health department said. The presence of the bacteria can indicate pollution, which can come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife, or sewage.

The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level, the health department said. New test results are expected to become available on Jan.9.

For more information, call the department at 239-274-2200 or click here.