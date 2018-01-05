Phishing scam targets Medicaid enrollees’ private information

In November of 2017, a Health Care Administration employee was the victim of a phishing email scam.

The agency believes that up to 30,000 individuals may have been targeted. Medicaid enrollees’ full names, Medicaid ID numbers, dates of birth, addresses, diagnoses, medical conditions and social security numbers were accessed in part or full.

Although the review is ongoing, the agency believes that only 6 percent of these individuals could be confirmed as having their Medicaid ID or social security numbers potentially accessed.

The agency said it has no reason to believe the information taken was misused in any way, but those affected are urged to take preventative measures. Additional security options are being explored by the agency to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

For more information, including steps to protect yourself from potential harm, enrollees may call the agency’s hotline at 1-844-749-8327.

Author: AHCA Writer: Erica Brown