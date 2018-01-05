Meals for Harry raise funds for WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk

The 10th annual WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk benefiting the Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

This year, you can help make the Hunger Walk a successful event simply by participating in the “Meals for Harry” program and going out to eat! Several area restaurants are taking donations, making a donation or donating a percentage of your food bill to the food bank for the walk.

The Meals for Harry program continues through Jan. 14, with various restaurants participating on various days. For more details or to sign up for the Hunger Walk, visit winkhungerwalk.com or contact John Kuhn, special events manager, at 239-334-7007, ext. 152

Schedule of restaurants and types of donations:

Friday, Jan. 5

Metro Diner, (Naples and Bonita Springs locations) – mention Harry Chapin Food Bank when ordering, 10 percent of bill will go to the Hunger Walk.

Now through Sunday, Jan. 14

Bianca’s Ristorante, 16251 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers – taking donations.

Lobster Lady Seafood Market, 1715 Cape Coral Parkway W., Cape Coral – taking donations

Stillwater Grille, 13451 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers – round up your bill

Now through Jan. 8

North Naples Country Club, 10095 Tamiami Trail N. – donates 25 percent of sales

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2024 W. First St., Fort Myers – mention Harry Chapin Food Bank when ordering

Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 13

Sasse’s, 3651 Evans Ave., Fort Myers – donates 10 percent of evening meal

Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11

Dairy Queen at U.S. 41 and Six Mile Cypress – donates 10 percent of sales

Jason’s Deli (Lee County) –Donates 15 percent of sales from 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Farmers Market Restaurant, 2736 Edison Ave., Fort Myers – donates percentage of sales

Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14

Caloosahatchee Jack’s, 11491 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers – accepting donations

Sunday, Jan. 14

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, 4451 Veronica S. Shoemaker Blvd., Fort Myers – donates 10 percent of sales.

—-

This is the 10th year WINK has partnered with our community to feed those in need in Southwest Florida.

For every dollar we raise, the Harry Chapin Food Bank can turn that into $8 worth of food.

The walk will take place on January 20, at Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

This year the help is even more critical for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

To make a donation or register your team go to: winkhungerwalk.com

Writer: WINK News