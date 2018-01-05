Lee County woman still missing one year later

A woman last seen in the Fort Myers area is still missing after one year.

Keri Ann Cefarelli was last seen on Jan. 5, 2017. Family members and friends do not know Keri’s whereabouts and have worked with detectives over the last year trying to locate her, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Cefarelli did have a history of drug use, and there is a possibility that she could be in the area still using narcotics. She is now 41 years old, 5′ 5″ and 120 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Cefarelli in the last few months is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

