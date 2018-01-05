Fort Myers doctor arrested for sexual assault on patient

A local doctor was arrested Friday in connection with a sexual assault, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Asif Choudhury, 55, of Fort Myers, is accused of sexual assault on one of his patients. A nurse noticed the assault in the middle of a procedure and contacted supervisors who then contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at Southwest Regional Medical Center, which was on Winkler Avenue and has since closed. Choudhury is an independent practitioner and not an employee of Lee Health.

Lee Health Spokeswoman Mary Briggs released the following statement Friday afternoon:

Dr. Choudhury is not practicing at any Lee Health facility. This is an active criminal case so we cannot comment further at this time.

The safety and well-being of our patients is our highest priority. When an allegation of any type of misconduct is made, our policy is to promptly respond, report the matter to the appropriate authorities and fully cooperate with law enforcement. The alleged incident was reported because an employee spoke up. We thank our staff for their efforts to protect our patients.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit worked in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office to arrest the suspect.

Choudhury was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail.

A previous complaint was filed against Choudhury in April of 2004, in which he operated on the wrong patient.

Choudhury did not lose his medical license after the complaint in 2004, but was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and had to give a lecture.

Writer: Erica Brown