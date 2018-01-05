Former Bucs coach Gruden hired by Oakland Raiders, will earn $100 million

Jon Gruden will be named the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders at a press conference on Tuesday, according to league sources, with him leaving ESPN following the broadcast of Saturday night’s wild-card game.

The former and future coach of the Raiders will receive a 10-year deal that will pay him about $10 million per year.

Sources say Gruden is at a point in his life — his youngest child will be a senior in high school next year — and his broadcasting career (“Monday Night Football” hasn’t had the same cache and top games in recent years) where a return to the sideline was more real than ever.

Many coaches and NFL people close to Gruden were convinced by Thanksgiving that Gruden, who has toyed with putting together coaching staffs in the past, was actually intent on doing it, and with both of his former head-coaching franchises (Oakland and Tampa Bay) mulling coaching changes, the odds were greater than ever of a return.

The Buccaneers opted not to put together the kind of package it would require to land Gruden, opting instead to tell Dirk Koetter last week that he was being retained for 2018.

Author: Jason La Canfora / CBS