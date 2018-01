Disney offers ticket deals for Florida residents

Florida residents can visit the most magical place on earth for less.

For a limited time, Walt Disney World has a three day deal for $159 per person or a four day deal for $179 per person, according to a statement from the theme park. The promotion does not include tax.

Tickets can be used consecutively, or spread out until June 24.

Visit Walt Disney World’s website for more information.

Writer: Rachel Ravina