Court ends contract with ankle monitoring company after Cape Coral murder-suicide

The Twentieth Judicial Circuit ended a contract with a local ankle monitoring company after a December murder-suicide in Cape Coral.

Jason W. McGuire, 47, was accused of violating a no-contact order on Dec. 9, 2017 when he allegedly shot and killed his wife Madonna Pierce-McGuire, 50, on Southwest 9th Place.

Jason W. McGuire then reportedly turned the gun on himself, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The Fort Myers based company, Bracelet United Services, violated its contract to notify the court if a defendant entered into an exclusionary zone, according to a letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.

Jason W. McGuire had an ankle monitor on after he was arrested for attacking his wife with a hammer on Nov. 30.

The letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit stated the incident created a “loss of confidence” in the company’s ability to adequately provide monitoring services.

The contract between the Twentieth Judicial Circuit and Bracelet United Services stated the company must alert the court by phone within one hour of a violation.

It is unclear when the company alerted the court of the no-contact order violation.

Madonna Pierce-McGuire’s daughter, Jennifer Carlisle, released a statement to WINK News after reading the letter from the Twentieth Judicial Circuit.

“After reading this document it gives me such mixed emotions, I just hope with this change no other life be lost.”

WINK News reached out to Bracelet United Services for comment, they responded with “No comment.”

