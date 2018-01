City sets date for long-awaited Dunbar sludge community meeting

Residents living near a former toxic sludge dump site in Dunbar are one step closer to getting answers.

The City of Fort Myers announced Friday afternoon that a community meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Dr. Carrie Robinson Event Center on 2990 Edison Avenue.

City leaders promise to finally give concrete information about testing results and answer questions.

SERIES: Dunbar toxic sludge