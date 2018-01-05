Cape Coral reminds residents of mandatory watering schedule

The City of Cape Coral reminded residents Friday afternoon to follow the mandatory two-day water scheduling for irrigation.

A lack of rainfall in November and December impacted the city’s irrigation supply, the city manager’s office said in a press release. Residents are required to conserve water now in an effort to prevent stricter watering restrictions in the future.

“While our canal levels are better than at this time last year, our residents need to remember the supply is not unlimited,” Utilities Director Jeff Pearson said. “The two-day watering schedule provides residents with two days each week, four hours each day to water their lawns, which is more than enough to maintain landscaping.”

The two-day watering schedule applies to all residents whether they use the City’s dual-water system or private wells for irrigation, the city manager’s office said. The watering days and hours depend on the last number of the home address.

Below is the two-day schedule in effect year-round for Cape Coral:

Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 0

Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 1

Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 3 and 5

Wednesday and Saturday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 7 and 9

Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. for addresses ending in 2 and 4

Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for addresses ending in 6 and 8

Non-residential, duplexes and other multi-family units can water from midnight to 8 a.m. on Monday and Friday, the city manager’s office said.

Below is a canal level comparison chart:

