Naples Zoo prepares animals for cold weather

Zookeepers are making accommodations for the animals at Naples Zoo ahead of overnight cold temperatures.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke to staff veterinarian Dr. Lizzie Arnett-Chinn about the process to make sure the animals are protected.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria