Fort Myers man found guilty of marina burglary

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of burglary by a jury in Lee county Thursday, the state attorney’s office said.

In March, surveillance video caught Albert Demetrius Douglas, 50, looking into a marina office window in Fort Myers. Douglas went to the back of the building and flipped the main switch on the breaker box, turning off the power. He then broke the glass in the side door to gain entry, stealing tools and other items inside before fleeing the scene on his bicycle, according to the state attorney’s office.

Deputies used still photos of Douglas from the video to identify him. He was

arrested approximately one mile away from the scene.

He faces up to five years in prison at his sentencing on Feb. 5.

Writer: Erica Brown