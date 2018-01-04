Englewood murder suspect arrested in Broward County traffic stop

A 34-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Broward County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwin Lee Randall will be transferred to Charlotte County to be arraigned, said Katie Heck, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

One person was killed and two others were injured on Aug. 24 during an armed home invasion on the 2700 block of 11th Street in Englewood, the sheriff’s office said.

MORE: Suspect identified in Englewood murder

A maroon Mercury Grand Marquis was found the next day in Sarasota County.

Randall is expected to face murder and armed burglary charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The exact location of Randall’s arrest is unclear.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press conference from August, 31.

Suspect Identified in Englewood Death Investigation A suspect is wanted on charges of Murder and Home Invasion Robbery with a Firearm, stemming from an investigation that began on August 20th, 2017. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit have identified and obtained a warrant for Edwin Lee Randall (DOB 5/27/1983) for his involvement in the crime. Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 31, 2017

Writer: Rachel Ravina