Cold weather leaves mosquitoes, reptiles scrambling in SWFL

The cold weather is temporarily repelling mosquitoes and reptiles in Southwest Florida.

Wildlife trapper Ray Simonsen warns residents to take precaution as critters scrambling to stay warm can take shelter inside your home.

“Rule number one, don’t leave your garage door open,” Simonsen said. “You might find these guys bellied up under your vehicle.”

Simonsen has already caught 56 snakes inside homes in Collier County.

“It doesn’t take much for them to get in, it really doesn’t,” Simonsen said. “They’ll find their little way in and that’s it.”

Heated driveways or garages are perfect spots for critters to unfreeze, according to Simonsen.

“When you leave the garage door open, honestly, that’s just an invitation saying ‘Hello, come on in, it’s warm in here,'” Simonsen said.

MORE: Cold weather tips: keeping your family and pets safe

The weather also affects mosquitoes. Temperature levels below 50 degrees temporarily slows them down, meaning they’re not growing into adults.

“It pauses the life cycle stage that they are in,” said Robin King, Collier Mosquito Control District spokesperson.

Surveillance shows mosquitoes are not active at the moment and larvae will not hatch until the weather warms up, according to King.

“The mosquitoes slow down, they don’t die at this temp, but they slow down and hide somewhere,” King said.

Until the weather warms up, experts suggest the following tips:

Keep your garage door closed.

Be aware of your surroundings.

If an animal finds its way inside, call a trapper for help.

Don’t leave pets outside overnight.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria