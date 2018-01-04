Cold FL temperatures causing iguanas to fall from trees

It’s so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That’s chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami’s suburbs.

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

They’re not the only reptiles stunned by this week’s cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Officials with Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach say more than 100 stunned sea turtles have been rescued and are now in rehabilitation. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Author: AP