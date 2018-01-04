Clewiston
Boater reported missing on Lake Okeechobee
A boater was reported missing Thursday night by the Clewiston Police Department.
Bill Kisiah was last seen on Lake Okeechobee during a fishing tournament, police said. Kisiah was traveling in a dark Ranger 521 with a Red Evinrude G2 on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474.
Update: photo of Bill Kisiah, missing boater.He was last seen on Lake Okeechobee during the fishing tournament in a…
Posted by Clewiston Police Department on Thursday, January 4, 2018