Boater reported missing on Lake Okeechobee

A boater was reported missing Thursday night by the Clewiston Police Department.

Bill Kisiah was last seen on Lake Okeechobee during a fishing tournament, police said. Kisiah was traveling in a dark Ranger 521 with a Red Evinrude G2 on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Clewiston Police Department at 863-983-1474.

Update: photo of Bill Kisiah, missing boater.He was last seen on Lake Okeechobee during the fishing tournament in a… Posted by Clewiston Police Department on Thursday, January 4, 2018