Tips to save, stay warm during cold weather in SWFL

Residents are feeling the effects of a cold front this week sweeping through parts of the South and there are ways to stay warm without breaking the bank.

Heating a home can cost two to three times more than cooling it, the Lee County Electric Cooperative said. Customers should try not to turn up the thermostat.

Read the manufacturer instructions, but using an electric blanket or space heater can help keep warm during a period of colder temperatures, according to LCEC.

LCEC provided some tips to stay warm without using electricity

Bundle up in layers using blankets, sweatshirts and socks

using blankets, sweatshirts and socks Move around — exercise in any form will warm up the body while getting blood flowing

Fire up the fireplace safely

If you must heat your home, LCEC recommends setting the thermostat between 65 and 68 degrees.

MORE: The four P’s of cold weather safety in Florida

Writer: Erica Brown