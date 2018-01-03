NORTH FORT MYERS
Tips to save, stay warm during cold weather in SWFL
Residents are feeling the effects of a cold front this week sweeping through parts of the South and there are ways to stay warm without breaking the bank.
Heating a home can cost two to three times more than cooling it, the Lee County Electric Cooperative said. Customers should try not to turn up the thermostat.
Read the manufacturer instructions, but using an electric blanket or space heater can help keep warm during a period of colder temperatures, according to LCEC.
LCEC provided some tips to stay warm without using electricity
- Bundle up in layers using blankets, sweatshirts and socks
- Move around — exercise in any form will warm up the body while getting blood flowing
- Fire up the fireplace safely
If you must heat your home, LCEC recommends setting the thermostat between 65 and 68 degrees.