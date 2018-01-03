CAPE CORAL

SWFL to learn about seasonal work at Cape job fair

Published: January 3, 2018 9:11 AM EST

The City of Cape Coral will hold a job fair Wednesday for seasonal employees, city officials said.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall on 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Employers are looking for spring and summer candidates for the following positions within the Parks and Recreation Department:

  • Yacht Club
  • Waterpark
  • Atheletics
  • Golf Course
  • Youth Center
  • Art Studio
  • Special populations

There will be representatives present from Cape Coral fire, public works, police, utilities, finance, ITS, community development and human resources departments, according to city officials.

Rachel Ravina
