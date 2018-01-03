SWFL to learn about seasonal work at Cape job fair

The City of Cape Coral will hold a job fair Wednesday for seasonal employees, city officials said.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall on 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Employers are looking for spring and summer candidates for the following positions within the Parks and Recreation Department:

Yacht Club

Waterpark

Atheletics

Golf Course

Youth Center

Art Studio

Special populations

There will be representatives present from Cape Coral fire, public works, police, utilities, finance, ITS, community development and human resources departments, according to city officials.

Writer: Rachel Ravina