FORT MYERS
Shelters to open in SWFL amid cold weather
Cold weather shelters will open Wednesday evening as colder temperatures approach areas of Southwest Florida.
Charlotte County
- From 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at The Homeless Coalition on 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte
MORE: Cold weather prompts shelter to open in Charlotte County
Collier County
- From 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Golden Gate Community Center on 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., in North Naples
- From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at St. Matthews House on 2001 Airport-Pulling Roadin North Naples
- From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Naples and Immokalee Friendship House on 602 W. Main St. in Immokalee
(1/2) Warming Center – Golden Gate Comm Ctr, 4701 Golden Gate Pky
9pm-9am Jan 3 and 4
Inclement weather shelters – St Matthews House, 2001 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples & Immokalee Friendship House, 602 W Main St, Immokalee
8pm-5am all days below 55F pic.twitter.com/Pe8shiA2Tl
— Collier County EM (@CollierEM) January 3, 2018