Shelters to open in SWFL amid cold weather

Published: January 3, 2018 1:08 PM EST
Updated: January 3, 2018 1:11 PM EST

Cold weather shelters will open Wednesday evening as colder temperatures approach areas of Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County

  • From 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at The Homeless Coalition on 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte

Collier County

  • From 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday  at the Golden Gate Community Center on 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., in North Naples
  • From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at St. Matthews House on 2001 Airport-Pulling Roadin North Naples
  • From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Naples and Immokalee Friendship House on  602 W. Main St. in Immokalee

Writer:Rachel Ravina
