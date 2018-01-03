Shelters to open in SWFL amid cold weather

Cold weather shelters will open Wednesday evening as colder temperatures approach areas of Southwest Florida.

Charlotte County

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at The Homeless Coalition on 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte

Collier County

From 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Golden Gate Community Center on 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., in North Naples

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at St. Matthews House on 2001 Airport-Pulling Roadin North Naples

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Naples and Immokalee Friendship House on 602 W. Main St. in Immokalee

Writer: Rachel Ravina