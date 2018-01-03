It’s official: Punta Gorda police chief gets sworn in

Pamela R. Davis was sworn in as the chief of the Punta Gorda Police Department in a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Davis participated in the ceremony as the first female chief of the department. She gave a brief speech that touched on repairing the police department’s reputation.

Davis replaced former chief Tom Lewis, who was was acquitted of culpable negligence charges in the accidental shooting of retired librarian Mary Knowlton.

Knowlton was shot and killed by former officer Lee Coel during a “shoot-don’t shoot” citizens academy training exorcise.

Davis plans to use her first 30 to 90 days as chief assessing the department, staffing and training. Implementing a citizens advisory council is also a priority for Davis, and it would be designed to develop a stronger relationship between the community and police chief.

Writer: Rachel Ravina