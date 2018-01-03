FORT MYERS

FGCU men’s basketball team prepares for A-Sun Conference play

Published: January 3, 2018 9:58 AM EST
Updated: January 3, 2018 10:26 AM EST

At 9-8, the FGCU men’s basketball team has already matched their overall loss total from last year.

They begin Atlantic Sun Conference play at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against the Stetson Hatters.

