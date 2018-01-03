Cold weather and red tide impacting SWFL

The cold weather sweeping through parts of Southwest Florida could have an impact on the red tide plaguing area beaches, the News-Press reports.

Water temperatures would have to be at a steady 60 degrees, but the cold could help kill the algae blooms, according to the news outlet. Temperatures were at 67 degrees as of Wednesday morning where Charlotte Harbor meets the Gulf.

MORE: Sailboat uses sensors, satellites to track red tide in Charlotte County

The current temperatures are too high to help red tide, but previous fronts have helped get rid of the blooms in the past, the News-Press reports.

It’s unclear if the current cold front will impact areas experiencing red tide, but wind and currents can help limit the algae blooms, the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation told the News-Press.

MORE: Red tide takes toll on tourism in Charlotte County

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina