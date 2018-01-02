FORT MYERS

Victim named in fatal Midpoint bridge motorcycle crash

Published: January 2, 2018 11:45 AM EST
Updated: January 2, 2018 12:03 PM EST

A motorcycle crash left one man dead on the Midpoint Memorial Bridge Monday.

According to Fort Myers Police, Thomas Jacob Hoeft, 22, lost control of his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle while heading eastbound from Cape Coral toward Fort Myers on the Midpoint bridge.

Hoeft crashed into a concrete barrier and died at the scene. Police say excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Writer:Derrick Shaw
