Organization calls for state lawmakers to create animal abuse registry legislation

A new law could soon cast a shadow on animal abusers in Florida, but it has not yet been passed.

There is a renewed effort to ask state lawmakers to pass an animal abuser registry law, according to the Animal Abuser Registry Movement, an advocacy organization dedicated to protecting rights for animals.

There have been attempts to enact the legislation to notify sellers and breeders of convicted animal abusers, but the legislation failed last year.

Olivia Green, a dog owner, said she tried to help animals in need whenever she could.

“I actually called animal control when I was living in Fort Myers because I would see a dog tied up all day in the sun,” Green said.

Green praised the notion of the legislation, because she said the process of adopting a dog can be easy.

“I think it’s important to keep animals out of the hands of animal abusers,” Green said.

There is a system to check records of prospective pet adopters, and do not feel this new potenital legislation would impact change, according to Collier County Domestic Animal Services.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina