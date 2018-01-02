‘No further action’ given to complaint against Cape assistant city manager

The state attorney’s office ruled there will be “no further action” involving the investigation about a domestic violence complaint against the assistant city manager, according to city spokeswoman Connie Barron.

Michael Ilczyszyn was placed on paid administrative leave following the allegations of domestic violence, Barron said. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation conducted by outside council that is expected to start immediately.

The additional investigation was authorized by City Manager John Szerlag, according to Barron.

No arrest has been made in the domestic violence case, according to Cape Coral Police Department incident report. It happened on Dec. 5, 2017.

