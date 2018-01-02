Hunger Walk: Enjoy a meal and help feed others in need

Starting Tuesday, enjoy a meal and help feed others in need. Southwest Florida restaurants are helping the WINK Feeds Families Hunger Walk this year by donating proceeds from their businesses to help others.

All you have to do, is visit their restaurants and you’re helping your neighbors in need.

The North Naples Country Club is donating 25 percent of their proceeds from Jan. 2 -Jan. – 8, to the Hunger Walk.

This is the 10th year WINK has partnered with our community to feed those in need in Southwest Florida.

For every dollar we raise, the Harry Chapin Food Bank can turn that into $8 worth of food.

The walk will take place on January 20, at Miromar Outlet Mall in Estero.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

This year the help is even more critical for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

To make a donation or register your team go to: winkhungerwalk.com

