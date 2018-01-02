High speed chase in Collier County ends in crash, arrest

Stearns Motors of Naples manager Rod Stearns had a message for the suspect accused of being involved in a high speed chase Monday on Airport-Pulling Road South.

“Lock him up forever, that’s all I have to say,” Stearns said.

John Simecek, 50, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested in connection with the chase. He’s accused of taking a white car for a joy ride for about one mile on Airport-Pulling Road South before crashing into another vehicle at the dealership.

Simecek had several outstanding warrants in Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts, according to reports. He’s also had his license revoked since 1993, and is what officials call a “habitual traffic offender.”

Stearns, who witnessed the chase, said “it was like a movie,” and called the ordeal “just surreal.”

Stearns said it could have been a very different situation if it was on a regular day.

“It was probably a good thing it was New Year’s Day because traffic was light, and it could have been a lot worse,” Stearns said. “Someone could be mourning right now.”

Simecek waived his right to appear in court Tuesday, and is facing nine charges, including drug possession. Deputies found cocaine and marijuana when arresting Simecek.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina