Published: January 2, 2018 10:50 PM EST Updated: January 2, 2018 10:53 PM EST - Advertisement - Recommended Stem cells extend stroke treatment window Dad wears shirt asking for kidney donation, finds match Your health now: starting a healthy diet Published: January 2, 2018 10:50 PM EST Updated: January 2, 2018 10:53 PM EST FORT MYERS, Fla. – New year’s resolutions are always hard to keep. We talked to a registered dietitian from Lee Health about how to improve your diet and reach your health goals this year. SHARE