The four P’s of cold weather safety in Florida

After a week of warm weather across Southwest Florida, now the temperatures are about to tumble.

Temperatures could fall to the 30’s in some parts of Southwest FLorida Thursday and Friday with wind chills even lower.

Conditions like that have potential to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation so that means prepare now by utilizing the “Four P’s” of cold weather safety:



Protect People: Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. They are especially vulnerable to the cold and the least able to protect themselves. Dress in layers and wear a hat that covers your ears when you are outdoors. Protect Plants: Bring potted plants indoors. Keep outdoor plants and trees watered. Protect Pets: Bring all pets indoors. Pets that must be left outside should have an enclosed shelter with the entrance facing away from the wind. Protect Against Fires In The Home: Take the time to prepare and inspect heating equipment before using. According to the National Fire Protection Association, incorrect use of heating equipment is the leading cause of home fires.

When protecting against fires in the home, here are some important safety tips:

Choose electric space heaters and use only those that are UL approved. Look for models that include safety features such as an automatic shut-off when tipped over.

Avoid the use of extension cords with space heaters, but if you must use one, make sure it is the proper size and length. Never run cords under rugs or carpets.

Keep your heater at least three feet away from furniture, curtains and other flammable items.

Install recommended smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and replace batteries regularly.

Never use charcoal or other fuel-burning devices indoors, such as grills that produce carbon monoxide.

Make sure all equipment is clean and dust-free.

Keep a close eye on children and pets whenever a space heater is being used.

Always turn off heaters when leaving home.

Author: CBSMiami / WINK