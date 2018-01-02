FORT MYERS

City council to mull $58K study for Fort Myers Police Department

Published: January 2, 2018 5:38 PM EST

A decision to approve a $58,000 study conducted over three years for the Fort Myers Police Department that would focus on staffing and training will be discussed Monday at a city council meeting.

Reporter:Michelle Kingston
Writer:Rachel Ravina
