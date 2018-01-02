PORT CHARLOTTE
Cold weather prompts shelter to open in Charlotte County
A cold weather shelter will be available for those in need Wednesday and Thursday night due to forecasted near-freezing temperatures throughout the area.
The shelter will open from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night at The Homeless Coalition on 1476 Kenesaw St.
The American Cross will provide additional cots and blankets at the shelter, according to county officials.
Anyone with questions can call the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-833-4000.