Boys & Girls Club to partner with Punta Gorda recreation center

Two organizations will partner starting Wednesday to serve the children of Punta Gorda.

The Boys & Girls Club and the Cooper Street Recreational Center will join forces to help foster success through various for kids of all ages.

Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, has high hopes for this venture.

“We’re going to help make these kids successful in school,” Dorler said. “That’ll keep them in school and keep them doing the right thing.”

Dorler said she wants to have certified teachers, 3D printing and technology programs. It will run out of the recreation center on 650 Mary St.

Theresa Dazzo, a working mom, praised the program the Cooper Street Recreational Center’s program.

“He has grown immensely intellectually, physically, the whole nine yards with their help,” Dazzo said.

This new program is anticipated to cost between $175,000 and $225,000 annually, according to Dorler. The funds are expected to come from grants, fundraisers and community support.

“It’s going to save lives and that’s important,” Dorler said. “We need to give more structure to more kids in our community and that’s what we do.”

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina