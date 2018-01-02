Scene cleared after bomb squad swarms car in Naples

A Goodwill store and construction site in Naples were evacuated for over an hour after the threat of a bomb inside a car Tuesday afternoon.

Two men were fighting behind the Goodwill at the corner or Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard when a deputy broke it up, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

One man allegedly got in another man’s car and officers tried to get him out but he refused.

Deputies ultimately used a taser on the man to get him out of the vehicle.

Once the man was extracted from the car, he claimed there is a bomb inside the car.

A perimeter was set around the area and a bomb squad robot was on the scene.

The scene has been cleared by law enforcement and deemed safe.