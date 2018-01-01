At least one person killed in crash on Pine Island Road

At least one person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash that shut down the eastbound lane of a portion of SW Pine Island Road, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police. The wreck happened at the intersection of Nott and SW Pine Island roads. The eastbound lane of SW Pine Island Road was blocked in front of the German American Social Club on the 2100 block of Southwest Pine Island Road.

A body bag could be seen in the road.

Motorists were advised seek an alternate route through 7 p.m.

Writer: Rachel Ravina