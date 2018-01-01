Midpoint Memorial Bridge reopens following deadly crash

The eastbound lane of the Midpoint Memorial reopened Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

UPDATE: The Midpoint Bridge has been re-opened to EB traffic at this time. — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) January 1, 2018

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. It happened around 11:55 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the bridge, according to the Lee County Public Safety website.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Count on WINK News to bring you more information as details become available.