FORT MYERS

Midpoint Memorial Bridge reopens following deadly crash

Published: January 1, 2018 12:22 PM EST
Updated: January 1, 2018 2:22 PM EST

The eastbound lane of the Midpoint Memorial reopened Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a crash, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. It happened around 11:55 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the bridge, according to the Lee County Public Safety website.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were unclear.

Count on WINK News to bring you more information as details become available.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media