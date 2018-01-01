SWFL residents look ahead to 2018 brush fire season

Brush fire season in 2017 charred thousands of acres across Southwest Florida, and Collier County residents reflected on their experiences dealing with the flames.

North Collier Fire rescue and the Greater Naples Fire Department will hold open houses from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 at the fire stations to help residents prepare for the 2018 brush fire season.

The Feb. 17 seminar will take place at the North Collier Fire Rescue’s Station 10 on 13240 Immokalee Road in North Naples. The Feb. 24 seminar will be at Greater Naples Fire Department’s Station 71 on 100 13th St. SW in Naples.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina