Police: Florida highway shut down after shootings; 5 wounded

Police say five people were wounded in shootings that shut down a Florida highway.

In an Orlando Sentinel report, Orlando Police Lt. Jonathan Bigelow said authorities briefly closed Interstate 4 and Kirkman Road due to “the sheer size of the scene” early Sunday.

Police said witnesses described people in two cars shooting at each other along both roadways. Kirkman Road cuts through part of Orlando’s tourist district.

Donnie Portillo said he was driving his family back to New Jersey when their car was hit by gunfire on Interstate 4. Portillo told the newspaper he heard bullets hitting his vehicle’s roof and he saw people in two cars shooting at each other.

Officers found two cars damaged by gunfire stopped along the highway.

Police said five people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The victims’ names were not released.

Author: AP