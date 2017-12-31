New Year’s Eve celebrations prompt partial lane closure for portion of Boca Grande

New Year’s Eve festivities will close portions of roads Sunday night in Boca Grande, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fourth Street, Bayou Avenue and Harbor Drive will have one-way traffic from 8 p.m. to midnight during the Miller’s Marina fireworks at Boca Grande marina on 220 Harbor Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

***Boca Grande Holiday Traffic Advisory**There will be one-way traffic at Fourth Street and Bayou Avenue/Harbor Drive… Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 31, 2017

Car traffic will go from north to south from Fourth Street to First street and Palm Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina