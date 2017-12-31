Colorado shooting: 5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in Douglas County

A gunman in suburban Denver opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, killing one officer and wounding four others while striking two civilians in a barrage of gunfire. The deputies were called to a residence around 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning where they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a news conference Sunday.

The two civilians also suffered non-life threatening injuries, Spurlock said. The unidentified suspect, who was killed in the exchange, was known to police but he did not have a criminal history. Spurlock said the suspect wielded a rifle and fired more than 100 rounds in the encounter.

Zackari Parrish, 29, was identified as the deputy killed in the shooting. Parrish joined the force seven months ago. He is survived by his wife and two children. Spurlock said he sat with Parrish’s wife and “could see in her eyes that her life was over.”

The wounded officers were identified as Mike Doyle, 28; Taylor Davis, 30; Jeffrey Pelle, 32; and Tom O’Donnell, 31.

The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The DCSO says citizens should avoid the area, while residents should shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The alert follows earlier reports of an officer down in the area, CBS Denver reports. The number of deputies down or the extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

.@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 31, 2017

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.

President Trump offered his condolences to the shooting victims on Sunday. “We love our police and law enforcement — God Bless them all!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement – God Bless them all! #LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.

