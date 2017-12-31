An aerial view of the apartment complex where multiple sheriff's deputies were injured in Douglas County, Colorado. (Photo via CBS News/KMGH-TV)
DENVER

Colorado shooting: 5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in Douglas County

Published: December 31, 2017 10:29 AM EST
Updated: December 31, 2017 2:51 PM EST

A gunman in suburban Denver opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, killing one officer and wounding four others while striking two civilians in a barrage of gunfire. The deputies were called to a residence around 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning where they were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a news conference Sunday.

The two civilians also suffered non-life threatening injuries, Spurlock said. The unidentified suspect, who was killed in the exchange, was known to police but he did not have a criminal history. Spurlock said the suspect wielded a rifle and fired more than 100 rounds in the encounter.

Zackari Parrish, 29, was identified as the deputy killed in the shooting. Parrish joined the force seven months ago. He is survived by his wife and two children. Spurlock said he sat with Parrish’s wife and “could see in her eyes that her life was over.”

The wounded officers were identified as Mike Doyle, 28; Taylor Davis, 30; Jeffrey Pelle, 32; and Tom O’Donnell, 31.

The FBI in Denver said it was ready to provide its “full support” to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The DCSO says citizens should avoid the area, while residents should shelter in place and avoid windows and exterior walls.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence, with numerous ambulances and police cars with their lights flashing.

President Trump offered his condolences to the shooting victims on Sunday. “We love our police and law enforcement — God Bless them all!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Author: CBS News
